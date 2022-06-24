Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 607 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.57.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RNG opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

