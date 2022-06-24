Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,417 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,431 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in HP were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

