Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth $162,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 7.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 20.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dover by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 18.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $118.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

