Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,670 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.92.

NYSE:TYL opened at $327.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.35 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.