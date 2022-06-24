Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 1,705 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

