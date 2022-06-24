Payden & Rygel Buys New Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after buying an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 152,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $1,083,942. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

