Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NWL stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.