Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Sony Group by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.50. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.94 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.