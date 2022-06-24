Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 1,340 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Shares of TT opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.