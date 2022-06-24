VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,353.4% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 481,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 461,432 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,136,000.

GDX stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

