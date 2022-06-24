Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

