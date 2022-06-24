Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 6.8%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.16 and last traded at $138.88. Approximately 170,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,320,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,029 shares of company stock worth $47,457,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

