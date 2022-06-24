InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.67 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

