InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $536,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

