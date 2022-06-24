InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 719 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $41,726,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after buying an additional 656,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 687,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 499,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

