Addenda Capital Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank increased its position in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $270.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

