Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is 108.08%.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

