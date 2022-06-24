Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of Target stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

