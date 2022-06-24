Courant Investment Management LLC Acquires 28,135 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Courant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 13.2% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Courant Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of CarMax worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in CarMax by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CarMax by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 280,673 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

