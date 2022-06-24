The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

Shares of TRV opened at $159.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

