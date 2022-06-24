Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 25,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 45.4% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $242.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

