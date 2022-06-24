Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.57. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

