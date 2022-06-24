Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

