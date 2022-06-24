Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,075 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €118.00 ($124.21) to €119.00 ($125.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.