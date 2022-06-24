Payden & Rygel Buys 700 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 897,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,402,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

