Payden & Rygel Trims Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned 0.06% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1,573.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 161,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,282,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 969,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GNMA opened at $45.28 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.