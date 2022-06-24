Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,725 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fiserv by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 810,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.88.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

