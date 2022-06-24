Glassman Wealth Services Acquires Shares of 1,200 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,122 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,179 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 564,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 371,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 345,596 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 478,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 110,582 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

