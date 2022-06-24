Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 323,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

