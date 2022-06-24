Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.51 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

