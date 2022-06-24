Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in General Mills by 16.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

Shares of GIS opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

