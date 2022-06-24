Monument Capital Management Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,746 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 120,781 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $8,102,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

