YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after buying an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.