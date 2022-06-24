YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,246 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 422,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 198,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.32 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

