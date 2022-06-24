Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $123.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average is $140.36. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $338.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

