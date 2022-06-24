158 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RACE opened at $185.61 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($168.42) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.90.
Ferrari Profile (Get Rating)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.