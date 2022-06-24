158 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $185.61 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($168.42) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.90.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

