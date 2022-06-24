Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 245 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average of $131.67. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

