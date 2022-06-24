Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $200,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

