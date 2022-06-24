Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after buying an additional 543,791 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

