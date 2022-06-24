Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

