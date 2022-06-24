Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $7,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $496.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

