Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $112.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

