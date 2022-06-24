Tiaa Fsb Sells 704 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of MDY stock opened at $411.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.84.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.