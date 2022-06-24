YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,747 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,124,000 after buying an additional 605,238 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,624,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,211,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,003,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.39 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.27.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

