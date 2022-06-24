Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Cut by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.