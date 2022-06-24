YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.54. General Electric has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.