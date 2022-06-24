YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,074 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

