YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,921 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

NYSE:EW opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.39. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.