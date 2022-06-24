YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

