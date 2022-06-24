First Command Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 495,031 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,537,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

